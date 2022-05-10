Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) to Sell

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

CARG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.01. 6,658,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,260. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,150.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,838 shares of company stock worth $1,639,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

