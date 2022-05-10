Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) to Hold

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.43.

Shares of CLOV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. 21,244,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,095,840. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 97.71% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $432.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. Analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Chelsea Clinton purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth $19,705,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after buying an additional 2,645,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after buying an additional 1,865,164 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 2,036.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,598,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 1,523,336 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $4,633,000. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

