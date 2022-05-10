Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $528.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $260,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick B. Tressler sold 72,873 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $179,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,304. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Senseonics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 896,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 120,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

