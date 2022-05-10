Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Hold

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 495,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,057. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $586.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.