Zacks Investment Research Lowers Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) to Hold

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of CRDO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,691. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,285,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $9,129,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

