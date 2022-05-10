Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANIK. Stephens cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Anika Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $20.40 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $296.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Colleran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard purchased 8,100 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,117.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,600 shares of company stock worth $394,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 259,147 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 426,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 242,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 202,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 69,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,510,000 after acquiring an additional 46,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

