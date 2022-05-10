Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Ziff Davis updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.52-$6.79 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.52-6.79 EPS.

ZD stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.56. 425,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,900. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $147.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

