Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.497-1.535 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.52-$6.79 EPS.
Several analysts recently commented on ZD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of ZD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 425,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $76.70 and a 12-month high of $147.35.
Ziff Davis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
