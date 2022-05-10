Zilliqa 24-Hour Volume Tops $850.95 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $893.78 million and $850.95 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00236202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003726 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $625.92 or 0.02015549 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00436361 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 116.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,055,761,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,764,294,810 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

