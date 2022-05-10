Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 218.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,238 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZION. Raymond James downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.