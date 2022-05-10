Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 418.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,473 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $341,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 15.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 35.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,776. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.08 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

