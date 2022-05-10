ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.21.

ZI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

ZI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.07. 4,140,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,141. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $21,375,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,311,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,841,102 shares of company stock worth $108,974,401. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

