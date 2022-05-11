-$0.21 EPS Expected for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Humacyte.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,590,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $10,158,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,708,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humacyte by 1,853.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 573,380 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,805,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUMA traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 284,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

