-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

