$0.34 EPS Expected for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Mastech Digital reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mastech Digital.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.91 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastech Digital in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MHH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,799. The company has a market cap of $211.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $21.83.

About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

