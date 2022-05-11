$0.69 EPS Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.41. Visteon reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 315.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.45. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,547 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after acquiring an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after acquiring an additional 173,616 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VC traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 333,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visteon has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $134.57.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.