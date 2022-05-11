$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of IGT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. 2,965,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

