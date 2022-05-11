$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

TME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

TME stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 719,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,346,023. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $16.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

