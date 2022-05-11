$1.06 EPS Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.71. The Carlyle Group reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 93.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 56,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. 34,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.61%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.