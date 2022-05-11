$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor reported sales of $860.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.62.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $6,385,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $1,273,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $4.99 on Wednesday, hitting $68.05. 1,268,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,799. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

