$1.08 Million in Sales Expected for Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) will report $1.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $910,000.00 to $1.20 million. Nyxoah reported sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 414.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year sales of $5.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 million to $5.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.74 million, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $14.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nyxoah.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYXH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Nyxoah by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 154,462 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nyxoah by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Nyxoah by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NYXH traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. Nyxoah has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.07.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

