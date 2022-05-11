$1.29 EPS Expected for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. American International Group posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. American International Group has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

