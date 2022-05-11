$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.49 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.99. 3,292,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12. Welltower has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

