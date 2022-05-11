$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) to announce $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Equitable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.61. Equitable posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equitable.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.10.

Equitable stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. 57,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,860. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,449 shares of company stock worth $4,958,188 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 83,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after buying an additional 92,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Equitable by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after buying an additional 74,842 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Equitable by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the period.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.