$10.10 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) to post $10.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.30 million and the lowest is $9.90 million. Exagen posted sales of $10.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $51.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $52.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $63.13 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $64.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 55.59%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Exagen by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Exagen by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exagen stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. 2,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,098. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a current ratio of 12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.90. Exagen has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

About Exagen (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.