$11.59 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.09 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $15.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $51.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.05 million to $55.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $72.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,804. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.41. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 62.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 199,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

