11,520 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,520 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 326,989 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 26.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 58,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

