$12.62 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) to post sales of $12.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.55 million and the highest is $12.68 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $12.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $51.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.15 million to $52.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $55.76 million, with estimates ranging from $50.21 million to $61.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 49.43% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,265. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $217.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

