$127.98 Million in Sales Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) to announce $127.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $132.45 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $115.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $611.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $603.70 million to $617.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $828.42 million, with estimates ranging from $782.10 million to $853.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

Shares of TXG stock traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.65. 2,165,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,414. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.02.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,199 shares of company stock worth $1,711,448. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after buying an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $239,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after acquiring an additional 805,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $111,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

