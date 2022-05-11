1,340 Shares in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,503,000.

NSRGF traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.14. 14,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,328. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $143.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.55 and a 200 day moving average of $130.69.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

