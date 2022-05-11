15,145 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Purchased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

Shares of EXR traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $176.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.92. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.67 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

