1,682 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after acquiring an additional 580,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $46,611,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,250,000 after acquiring an additional 263,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,376,000 after buying an additional 190,845 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $125.29 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

