1,705 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $99.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,510,094 shares of company stock valued at $11,189,865 and sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

