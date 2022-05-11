1,728 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Purchased by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

VXF traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.16. 506,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,250. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.35.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

