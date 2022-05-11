1,792 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $127.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

