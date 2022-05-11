1MillionNFTs Price Down 21.7% This Week (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $44,113.36 and $35,931.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.00529306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00034368 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,298.14 or 1.89670431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.16 or 0.07587570 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.