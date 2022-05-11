$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) will announce $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.12. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.18.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. 1,256,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,468. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $64.32. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $306,000. Loews Corp boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 370,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 32.2% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 820,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after buying an additional 199,855 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,558,000 after buying an additional 58,034 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

