200 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.
About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.