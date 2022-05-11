200 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

NYSE SJM traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $144.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.95 and its 200 day moving average is $134.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.