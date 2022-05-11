20,182 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $61.50. 47,398,477 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46.

