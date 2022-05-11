$202.59 Million in Sales Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will announce $202.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.30 million and the lowest is $200.14 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $184.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $825.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $821.25 million to $830.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $896.17 million, with estimates ranging from $884.50 million to $918.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,511. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.87, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,807 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $26,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HealthEquity by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $22,079,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 422,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.