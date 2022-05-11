$206.27 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $206.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.96 million. Penumbra reported sales of $184.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $870.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $868.35 million to $873.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Penumbra stock traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.09. 506,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,211. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $293.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.80.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Penumbra by 47.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 275.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.