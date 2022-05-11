2,147 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Purchased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,475,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,181,000 after acquiring an additional 354,284 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 854,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,743,000 after acquiring an additional 65,358 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after buying an additional 246,467 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock worth $4,187,167. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.06. The stock had a trading volume of 382,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,412. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average is $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.