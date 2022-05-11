2,405 Shares in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Purchased by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 362.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 256,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,214. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.59 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.94.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

