2,405 Shares in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Purchased by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 362.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 256,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,214. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.59 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.94.
iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating).
