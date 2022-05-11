3,200 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in CarMax by 7.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in CarMax by 9.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

CarMax stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.81. 30,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,885. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $85.36 and a one year high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.99.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

