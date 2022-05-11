3,270 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. McDonald’s comprises 0.9% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.43. 2,829,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.06 and a 200 day moving average of $251.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

