3,298,199 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Bought by Mount Capital Ltd

Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,298,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,365,000. Altice USA comprises 14.8% of Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mount Capital Ltd owned 0.73% of Altice USA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Altice USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. 461,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,399. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

