37,451 Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Bought by Mount Capital Ltd

Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Mount Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 204.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,051. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $136.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.