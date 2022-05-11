$379.22 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will announce $379.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.77 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted sales of $326.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRGB. Raymond James cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

RRGB stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 121.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 45,852 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,358,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 100.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

