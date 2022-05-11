$39.99 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) to report sales of $39.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.77 million to $40.20 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $84.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $160.90 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $204.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 9.00%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

LGND has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 154,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,434. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $78.05 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

