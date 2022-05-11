39,000 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Nekton Capital Ltd.

Nekton Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 3.2% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,097 shares of company stock worth $11,282,735. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,583. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

